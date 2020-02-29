Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Baidu earned a news sentiment score of 0.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

BIDU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,668,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,055. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -133.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.00.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

