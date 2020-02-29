Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 556,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 30th total of 610,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 165,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. Balchem has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Balchem will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Balchem by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

