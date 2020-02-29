Banano Trading Down 21.9% This Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $558,202.00 and approximately $2,961.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.02452685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,428,164 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,490,706 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

