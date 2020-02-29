Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BCTF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 2,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a PE ratio of 152.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. Bancorp 34 has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bancorp 34 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bancorp 34 stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.11% of Bancorp 34 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

