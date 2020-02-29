Band Protocol Price Hits $0.38 (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004375 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $1.88 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.02612272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00228464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00135009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

