Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 21,196 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of AMETEK worth $29,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after acquiring an additional 204,374 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in AMETEK by 75.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in AMETEK by 4.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 104,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,626 shares of company stock worth $1,856,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.38.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.