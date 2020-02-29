Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 58,100 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Hilton Hotels worth $30,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLT opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

