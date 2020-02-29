Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 153.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $27,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $480,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 201.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after buying an additional 103,619 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $150.56 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.