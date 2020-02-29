Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.30% of Alaska Air Group worth $24,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 177,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

