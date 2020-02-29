Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 215.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 294,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.27% of Liberty Property Trust worth $25,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

LPT stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

