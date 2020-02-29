Bank of Montreal Can Buys 13,730 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $30,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in DTE Energy by 227.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 194,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.07 and a 200 day moving average of $129.02. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $110.20 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.