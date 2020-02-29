Bank of Montreal Can Buys 231,169 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of FOX worth $26,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $585,581,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $494,102,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $78,607,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in FOX by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

