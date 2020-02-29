Bank of Montreal Can Buys 42,301 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of AmerisourceBergen worth $24,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,758,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after buying an additional 267,461 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 222,110 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,903,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

