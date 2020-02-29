Bank of Montreal Can Buys 4,618 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of CF Industries worth $24,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in CF Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in CF Industries by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 97,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on CF Industries from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

