Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Western Digital worth $31,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 128,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDC opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.83. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

