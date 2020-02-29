Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 2,894.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.38% of WABCO worth $26,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in WABCO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in WABCO by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WABCO during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in WABCO by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WABCO by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.75 and a 52 week high of $146.68.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WABCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

