Bank of Montreal Can Has $24.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 414.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Alliant Energy worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Alliant Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.