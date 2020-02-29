Bank of Montreal Can Has $25.56 Million Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 306,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.54% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $25,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

SHLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.07. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

