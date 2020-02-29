Bank of Montreal Can Has $26.84 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $26,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

