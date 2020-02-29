Bank of Montreal Can Has $27.45 Million Stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457,845 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.12% of Evertec worth $27,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Evertec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evertec by 5,162.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 112,376 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evertec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Evertec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Evertec by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Evertec’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Evertec news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

