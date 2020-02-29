Bank of Montreal Can Has $27.45 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 297.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 475,716 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.41% of Skechers USA worth $27,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.68.

SKX opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $252,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,911. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.