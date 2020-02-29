Bank of Montreal Can Has $28.09 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.26% of Eastman Chemical worth $28,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,765,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 530,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after acquiring an additional 69,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

