Bank of Montreal Can Has $28.44 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Incyte worth $28,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $75.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.85.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $2,231,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

