Bank of Montreal Can Has $31.36 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of Genpact worth $31,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 4,455.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Genpact by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

In related news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

