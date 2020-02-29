Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,368 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.51% of Performance Food Group worth $30,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $653,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $355,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,868 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $113,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,731 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $88,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,692 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115,035 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

