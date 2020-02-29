Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 239.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of AGNC Investment worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.