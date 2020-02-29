Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $28,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after buying an additional 185,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,877 shares of company stock worth $3,312,353. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

