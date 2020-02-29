Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $30,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.6% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 55,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 229,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,364,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

