Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,319 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $28,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

