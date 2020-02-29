Bank of Montreal Can Sells 93,394 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $24,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $129.26 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average is $133.33. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

