Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.