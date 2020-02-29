BANKEX Price Tops $0.0019 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. BANKEX has a market cap of $640,584.00 and approximately $37,873.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BANKEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Simex, Hotbit and OKEx. Over the last week, BANKEX has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00058594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00485901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.05 or 0.06505204 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00069335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030387 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005655 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

BANKEX Token Profile

BKX is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

