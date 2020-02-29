BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BankFinancial in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BankFinancial in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BankFinancial by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BankFinancial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in BankFinancial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankFinancial stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.