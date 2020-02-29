Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.00

News articles about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Barclays earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Barclays’ score:

Shares of BCS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,150,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,751. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

