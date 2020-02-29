Barclays PLC Acquires 195,202 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,202 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Navient worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 91.2% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 157,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 20.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 255.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 118,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,105 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NAVI opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

