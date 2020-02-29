Barclays PLC Acquires 7,779 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $184.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $164.86 and a 52 week high of $211.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.37 and its 200-day moving average is $188.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

