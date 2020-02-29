Barclays PLC Acquires 77,835 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 167.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,835 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of ALLETE worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 99,981 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ALLETE by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $2,111,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALE. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALE opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.14. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

