Barclays PLC Acquires 93,104 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. Creative Planning grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

