Barclays PLC Boosts Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 34,485.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,975 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027,477 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,336,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,432,000 after acquiring an additional 65,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,734,000 after acquiring an additional 91,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,057,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,436,000 after acquiring an additional 35,924 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $54.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

