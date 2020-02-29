Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.