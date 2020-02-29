Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 49,692.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.17% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0891 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

