Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Unilever by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

