Barclays PLC Buys 122,192 Shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 318.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,192 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.35% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOLD. Robert W. Baird raised Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

