Barclays PLC Buys 1,714 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Alleghany worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $672.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $801.07 and a 200 day moving average of $783.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $600.23 and a 1 year high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.