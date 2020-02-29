Barclays PLC Buys 20,165 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,060,000 after purchasing an additional 504,631 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.