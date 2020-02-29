Barclays PLC Buys 280,536 Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 342.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.37% of Pattern Energy Group worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 582,680 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,869,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,652,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,676,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,054,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

PEGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

PEGI stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.