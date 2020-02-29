Barclays PLC Buys 32,266 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $35.36 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

