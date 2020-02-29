Barclays PLC Buys 335,158 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 316.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,158 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth $3,471,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,591,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,097 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,279.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at $16,104,843.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $128,468.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of CWK opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

