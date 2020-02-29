Barclays PLC Buys 34,864 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of FibroGen worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,091,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of FGEN opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $60.49.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $264,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,704.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,971 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

