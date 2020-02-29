Barclays PLC Buys 35,063 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Franco Nevada worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franco Nevada by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Franco Nevada by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of FNV opened at $107.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $122.65. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 85.47%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

